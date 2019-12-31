2019 MyPanhandle Golf Pass

Golfers, here is your chance to play four of the area's best golf courses at a huge discount. The MyPanhandle.com Golf Pass allows you to play four courses for just $50 … a savings of over $150.









St. Joseph Bay Golf Club

www.stjoebaygolf.com

St. Joseph Bay Golf Club is a pristine 18-hole championship golf course located along beautiful St. Joseph Bay off County Road C-30. Mature trees, lush fairways, sloping greens and strategically placed hazards highlight this traditional layout. Enjoy everything St. Joseph Bay Golf Club has to offer – a quality golf facility and a whole lot more.





Sunny Hills Golf Club

www.sunnyhillsgolfclub.com

The 18-hole Sunny Hills Golf Club is a public golf course open 7 days a week. The Course opened in 1974 and was designed by Gene Sarazen and Ken Venturi. Sunny Hills Golf Club measures 7,095 yards from the longest tees and has a slope rating of 120 and a 73.4 USGA rating. The course features 4 sets of tees for different skill levels. The greens are Bermuda grass and the fairways are Bermuda grass.



Seascape Golf Course

www.seascape-resort.com/golf

The Seascape Destin golf course will surpass your expectations with 18 lush contoured fairways and immaculate greens winding through the Resort's lush forests and around its tranquil lakes. The course is situated among a series of fresh water and coastal dune lakes and features breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico from many holes. Fifteen of the eighteen holes have water features. Designed by famed course architect Joe Lee, Seascape's par 70, 6,100-yard championship Destin golf course poses a unique challenge to players of every skill level as its green placement and hazards require singular precision to maneuver the course. The sheer beauty of the terrain, with its tall pines, shimmering waters and softly rolling hills has been known to distract even the most ardent golfers. If time is an issue, Seascape offers the option of playing nine holes in the afternoon. Golfers should call to schedule tee times at (850) 654-7888. Valid after 10am Monday thru Friday and anytime on weekends.



Indian Springs Golf Club

www.isgc18.com

From start to finish Indian Springs Golf Club is designed to meet the needs of all our patrons. Four sets of tees are set-up to provide an enjoyable yet challenging experience for every level golfer. We offer a complete line of golf equipment and apparel in the proshop. Our full service snack bar and grill features a combination of unique and classic golf course fare. Beer and wine coolers are available Monday through Sunday at the 19th Hole. Need to spend time practicing your game? Take advantage of our twenty acre driving range or putting green!

We also specialize in tournaments and group outings. Corporate events are always welcome- whether you need meeting space or just want to play golf. The party pavilion is available year-round as well. Be sure to book your family party, wedding or office event.

No matter your need Indian Springs can offer you the solution